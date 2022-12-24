블핑 지수, 크리스마스 산타걸로 변신…섹시미에 유럽도 들썩

블랙핑크 지수가 산타걸로 변신했다.최근 지수는 "Europe you were an amazing run! I created so many unforgettable memories here but I won't ever forget the time I had with all our European BLINKs!🤍Thank you Amsterdam for being a beautiful ending to our Europe tour. You guys made our last show so memorable! I hope you guys enjoyed our little Christmas present!🎄 Can't wait to see all of you soon! Love you♥️"이라는 글과 함께 사진을 게재했다.공개된 사진 속 지수는 크리스마스를 맞아 산타걸 복장을 한 모습. 귀염뽀짝하면서도 섹시한 바디라인이 눈길을 끈다.한편 블랙핑크의 ‘하우 유 라이크 댓(How You Like That)’ 안무 영상 유튜브 조회수가 13억 회를 돌파했다.류예지 텐아시아 기자 ryuperstar@tenasia.co.kr