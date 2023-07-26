[Comprehensive] "I know you're pretty"... Lee Dong-wook, will he really confess 'sooner or later' to Jang Do-yeon ('Salon Drip')

사진='살롱드립' 캡처본.

Despite being injured, actor Lee Dong-wook appeared in 'Salon Drip' and showed infinite affection for comedian Jang Do-yeon.On the 25th, actor Lee Dong-wook appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel TEO 'Salon Drip' and decorated the end of the season.In the uploaded video 'You know that kind of day, I want to see Lee Dong-wook.. That kind of day Ep. He explained, "The shoulder ligaments were stretched and the bones were opened, so all the muscles in the right shoulder were torn."Then, he revealed that the opportunity to appear on 'Salon Drip' was thanks to the fact that he appeared as a guest on the 2020 SBS talk show 'Lee Dong-wook wants to talk', which they previously filmed together. He added that he was sorry that Jang Do-yeon's talent was hidden because of him, saying, "I owed Jang Do-yeon in my heart."Lee Dong-wook said, "Didn't I send a text message first?" He then asked, "Why don't you call me?" Do-yeon Jang, who heard this, was ashamed.The guest of episode 1 of 'Salon Drip' is actor Gong Yoo. Jang Do-yeon asked Lee Dong-wook, "Did you feel sad that Gong Yoo lost your spot as a guest in episode 1?", and Lee Dong-wook replied that it was rather good. He said, "I was proud and happy. Trust in me, Gong Yoo, and Jang Do-yeon is the basis. I know what a great person he is," he said, mentioning his relationship with Jang Do-yeon.Afterwards, Lee Dong-wook chose Jang Do-yeon as the final choice when asked to choose a partner to meet. Jang Do-yeon asked Lee Dong-wook about his top 10 acquaintances. Lee Dong-wook, who heard the question, replied, "Jang Do-yeon goes in unconditionally," revealing infinite affection. He then replied, "It's hard to sit down because my shoulder muscles are torn like this, but the reason I'm here and talking about Jang Do-yeon is my heart for Jang Do-yeon." Jang Do-yeon jokingly asked, "When are you going to confess?" Lee Dong-wook replied, "Sooner or later."Lee Dong-wook, who looked at Jang Do-yeon during a break during filming, said, “You have become very pretty. I know you're pretty," he said with a heart-thumping comment. He also suggested a new hairstyle to Jang Do-yeon, who always maintains a short cut. Lee Dong-wook said, "Today, I see that my hair is always short. This is interest" and mentioned that it would look good even with long hair.Lee Dong-wook also revealed his householder moment. He said, “I will do everything even if I get married,” and added, “This is a personal idea, but it is true that men do housework originally.” Then, he revealed his honest thoughts about marriage. He explained that he was not confident in the boundary between being alone and after marriage, saying, “I wonder if I can date or get married even though I feel lonely on my own.” However, when she said that she was envious of her friends who got married first, Doyeon Jang strongly recommended her appearance on the dating program 'I'm Solo'.Reporter Lee Ha-neul, Ten Asia greenworld@tenasia.co.kr