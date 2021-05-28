사진=박재범 SNS, 텐아시아 DB

다음은 박재범 사과문 전문.

가수 박재범이 무슬림 팬들에게 비판을 받았던 가사를 사과했다.박재범은 28일 자신의 인스타그램에 "'먹방 리믹스'(MUKKBANG! REMIX)라는 노래에서 '나를 알라처럼 경배하라'라는 가사로 많은 분들에게 모욕감을 안겨 죄송하다”라며 말문을 열었다.그는 "처음에는 어떤게 문제인지 알 수 없었지만, 댓글들(혐오를 표현하는 댓글들이 아니라 왜 모욕적인지 알려주려는 노력의 댓글들)을 읽으며 내가 이슬람교도들이 기꺼이 목숨을 걸 정도로 의미 있는 단어를 사용했다는 걸 알았고, 내가 가사를 자유롭게 쓸 위치에 있지 않다는 것을 깨닫게 됐다"고 말했다.이어 "내 모든 무슬림 팬들에게 사과한다. 그 가사의 의도는 절대 모욕감이나 불쾌를 주려고 함이 아니다"라며 "나는 모든 다른 문화, 인종, 종교의 모든 사람들을 사랑하고 존중한다"고 덧붙였다.지난해 12월 발매된 CHEF TALK의 곡 'MUKBBANG! REMIX'(Feat. 박재범, BIBI, Dumbfoundead)에는 박재범이 쓴 가사 '나를 알라처럼 경배하라’가 포함돼 있다. 이에 일부 무슬림 팬들은 불쾌감을 드러낸 바 있다.I humbly apologize. In a song called 'muk bang' remix. I used a line "worship me like Allah" which a lot of people took offense to.At first i didn't see the problem but as I read the comments (not the hateful ones but the ones who are actually trying to educate on why its offensive) I see that I used a word some are willing to die behind in my lyrics and its not my place to use something that means so much to the Muslim people in my rap lyrics freely.I apologize to the all my Muslim fans. The intent was never to disrespect or offend and i will be more mindful going forth.I love and respect everybody from all different cultures, ethnicities and religions. LOVE n PEACE.서예진 텐아시아 기자 yejin@tenasia.co.kr